Consumers Energy spreads holiday cheer with $750k in gift cards to local businesses

The Jackson-based company is providing $5,000 to $40,000 in each community.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is celebrating the holidays by helping shoppers and Michigan’s local businesses, supplying $750,000 in matching gift cards in 63 Michigan communities through its “Our Town” effort.

The Jackson-based company is offering holiday shoppers a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, thus doubling the amount of money they can spend at downtown businesses.

Consumers Energy is providing $5,000 to $40,000 in each community.

“‘Our Town’ made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program’s dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience.

Shoppers can earn matching dollars when they buy gift cards directly from local chambers and downtown organizations. People should contact their local Chamber of Commerce or downtown association to buy gift cards.

“Small businesses will be the engine that powers Michigan as we continue to rebound from the pandemic,” said Michigan Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rich Studley.

Local communities taking part include:

  • Lansing Downtown Lansing Inc.
  • Jackson Downtown Development Authority
  • Adrian Chamber
  • Albion Chamber
  • Charlotte Chamber
  • Grand Ledge Chamber
  • Jonesville Downtown Development Authority
  • Marshall Economic Development Alliance
  • Mason Chamber
  • Portland Downtown Development Authority
  • St Johns – Clinton County Chamber

The Our Town support will be available while gift cards last.

