Check out this game show themed Studio 10 Tidbit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We love to share fun facts with you on Studio 10! This week’s Studio 10 Tidbit is about the question that broke Ken Jenning’s winning streak on Jeopardy!

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.