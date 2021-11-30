CATA can take you to the Winter Glow in East Lansing this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s something for everyone at the annual Winter Glow in East Lansing. The free, outdoor winter festival will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in downtown East Lansing with a variety of fun-filled seasonal activities from 2 pm until 5 pm.

Need a ride to Winter Glow? Catch a ride with CATA and don’t miss out on the outdoor holiday farmer’s market, ice carving, winter photo scenes and children’s activities.

