CATA can take you to the Winter Glow in East Lansing this weekend

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There’s something for everyone at the annual Winter Glow in East Lansing. The free, outdoor winter festival will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in downtown East Lansing with a variety of fun-filled seasonal activities from 2 pm until 5 pm. 

Need a ride to Winter Glow? Catch a ride with CATA and don’t miss out on the outdoor holiday farmer’s market, ice carving, winter photo scenes and children’s activities.

