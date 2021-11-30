Advertisement

Brock Fletcher says The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty is hiring

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a new job, Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team With Keller Williams Realty, says that they currently have several open positions.

Plus, if you’re thinking of selling your home or buying a home in the spring, Brock says that the spring market for real estate starts on January 2nd, 2022. So, it’s never too early to start planning ahead.

