Bradley Cooper says he was held at knifepoint on NYC subway

Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.
By CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Bradley Cooper opened up about a scary incident when he was held at knifepoint on a New York City subway in 2019.

The actor shared the story with Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Cooper said he was on his way to pick up his then 2-year-old daughter, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, from Russian school.

According to People magazine, Cooper said at the time, he was wearing noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and a hat and didn’t notice the stranger approach him.

At first, he thought they were asking for a selfie. But then Cooper said he saw the blade. He said he knocked the attacker away and ran.

Cooper said he wasn’t injured. He said he was able to take photos of the stranger and show police outside.

He said he then went back into the subway station and picked up his daughter like nothing happened.

It’s unclear if the person was ever caught.

