Boston Bruins Coach in Protocol

The crowd at the Boston Bruins game honored the victims of the Marathon bombing Wednesday night.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Bruins say coach Bruce Cassidy has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Cassidy is the first Bruins player or coach to be added to the protocol this season and will miss Boston’s game Tuesday night against Detroit. General manager Don Sweeney says Cassidy has mild symptoms. Assistant coach Joe Sacco is taking over head coaching duties for now. The St. Louis Blues also said forward Tyler Bozak has been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

