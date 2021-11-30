Advertisement

Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law

President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a White House signing event on Tuesday. He will also deliver remarks.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a White House signing event on Tuesday. He will also deliver remarks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will also attend.

The following bills will be signed into law:

  • S. 796, “Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021,” addresses maternal health care for veterans.
  • S. 894, “Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021,” creates a program to recruit separating Department of Defense medical personnel for VA positions.
  • S. 1031 is designed to launch a study of race and ethnicity disparities when it comes to VA benefits and disability ratings.
  • And S. 1095, “Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021,″ requires public colleges and universities that receive G.I. Bill benefits to provide in-state tuition rates for students using the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance program.

