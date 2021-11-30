3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Oxford High School

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - At least three people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

Police responded to the scene just before 1 p.m. on reports of an active shooter. Students were evacuated and other Oakland County schools went into lockdown.

According to police, 11 people were shot in the incident. Two people have gone into surgery for their injuries, the other six are expected to survive. One of the victims, police said, was a teacher.

Police said the three students who were killed were a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17.

Authorities said the suspected shooter -- a 15-year-old boy who went to the school -- was taken into police custody without resistance and a handgun has been recovered. They believe there wasn’t more than one shooter.

Police said the suspect asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements regarding a motive.

Authorities did not release information on where the teen got the firearm or how he got it into the school.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags on all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday afternoon until further notice to honor the victims.

“My heart breaks for the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High School. The death of multiple students and the shooting of many others, including a teacher, is horrific. I want to thank the first responders on the ground working hard to keep people safe as law enforcement officials investigate this shooting and get the community the help it needs right now,” Whitmer said. “My heart is with the parents who had their children taken from them today and with the entire community in Oxford.”

“My heart goes out to the parents who have lost their children and to the students, teachers, staff, and families reeling from the tragedy of a school shooting within their community,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “My department has reached out to local law enforcement to offer assistance as this investigation unfolds and I want to extend my sincere gratitude to first responders on the scene.”

