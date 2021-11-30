3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Oxford High School

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - At least three people were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

According to police, nine people were shot in the incident. The extent of the injuries of the six wounded is currently unknown. One of the victims, police said, was a teacher.

Police responded to the scene at about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday on reports of an active shooter. Students were evacuated and other Oakland County schools went into lockdown.

Authorities said the suspected shooter -- a 15-year-old boy -- was taken into police custody and a handgun has been recovered. They believe there wasn’t more than one shooter.

Stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.