Man, 21, in critical condition, suspect still at large following shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that injured one in Lansing.

According to Lansing Police the incident happened around 11:45 Monday morning on W. Jolly Rd near Kensington Meadows. Police arrived to find a 21-year-old man outside the residence with a gunshot wound to his body.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Witnesses said the suspect fled scene before officers arrived. Police did not say in what direction the suspect allegedly took off.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other at the time of the incident. Authorities did not give a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

