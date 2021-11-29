Sparrow Hospital is stopping all elective surgeries due to surge in COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow hospital is stopping all elective surgeries to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital says the surgeries that are being put on hold include non-life-threatening surgeries, like orthopedic surgery. However, urgent surgeries such as outpatient cancer surgeries will not be turned away.

The hospital says just the Lansing hospital is affected, other hospitals will be operating as normal.

Sparrow Hospital says the move was done to try and free up in-patient beds. According to the state health department, Sparrow’s COVID-19 bed occupancy is at 97% as of Monday afternoon. The hospital also said if this wasn’t done soon, they would hit the peak number of patients in a couple of weeks, outpacing record numbers they’ve had in the past.

This come as the state continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting another 25,329 cases over the past five days.

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure as more people have needed care. For months, hospitalizations have been rising in Michigan. Just in the month of November alone, hospitalizations have nearly doubled going from 2,249 on Nov. 1 to 4,386 on Nov. 29.

