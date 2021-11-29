Advertisement

Sparrow Hospital is stopping all elective surgeries due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The hospital says just the Lansing hospital is affected, other hospitals will be operating as...
The hospital says just the Lansing hospital is affected, other hospitals will be operating as normal.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow hospital is stopping all elective surgeries to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The hospital says the surgeries that are being put on hold include non-life-threatening surgeries, like orthopedic surgery. However, urgent surgeries such as outpatient cancer surgeries will not be turned away.

The hospital says just the Lansing hospital is affected, other hospitals will be operating as normal.

Sparrow Hospital says the move was done to try and free up in-patient beds. According to the state health department, Sparrow’s COVID-19 bed occupancy is at 97% as of Monday afternoon. The hospital also said if this wasn’t done soon, they would hit the peak number of patients in a couple of weeks, outpacing record numbers they’ve had in the past.

This come as the state continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting another 25,329 cases over the past five days.

Nov. 29: Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 25,329 new cases, 137 deaths over past five days

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure as more people have needed care. For months, hospitalizations have been rising in Michigan. Just in the month of November alone, hospitalizations have nearly doubled going from 2,249 on Nov. 1 to 4,386 on Nov. 29.

Stay with News 10 as we work to find more details about this story.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police believe speed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash.
MSP: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly head-on collision
Time to go? Experts try to make peace in N. Michigan town
News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.
Firefighter, multiple others injured in crash on I-69
The final load of sugar beets is dumped in the hopper at Michigan Sugar Co.'s Croswell factory...
People upset about odor lose decision against Michigan Sugar
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

After season’s first major snowfall, some Mid-Michigan drivers are not taking the winter lightly
Mid-Michigan weather forecast: 3″ of snow possible overnight, Nov. 29, 2021, 5 p.m.
Residents can celebrate the holidays with reindeer, llama visits at Capital Area District Libraries
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Mid-Michigan health officials urge residents to remain vigilant as COVID cases rise
‘This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,’ Biden says