Santa returns to Mid-Michigan malls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Santa Claus is coming to town! Last year was a hard year to spread Christmas cheer as COVID-19 restrictions halted many holiday festivities. This year, kids are getting a chance to talk to Santa at malls across Michigan, letting him know what’s on their holiday wish list.

Over at the Meridian Mall, the halls were decked out for Santa’s return. Kids got the chance to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and this time tell him in person.

“I feel good because now I can see him in person instead of having to write a month or so before my letter gets to the North Pole,” said Lucy Garcia.

Lucy said it was hard not seeing Santa last year.

“Not very good. Because he is so far away already.”

Lucy’s dad, Tony Garcia, said he’s thankful that kids will get a chance to have a classic Christmas experience.

“Attending functions again a little bit and seeing family really,” said Garcia.

Meridian Mall said they are keeping COVID-19 precautions in place to keep everyone safe especially as concerns over the new COVID variant Omicron rise.

“People that are comfortable doing so can sit near Santa but we will have a socially distanced seating option available. We’re not requiring but were recommending that everybody make reservations only prior to limit the people on the set,” said Stacey Keating with CBL Properties.

They said wearing a mask is a choice you can make as you visit Santa and all of their staff is fully vaccinated.

“Our Santa photo provider is also requiring that employees are vaccinated and we will abide by any mask mandates locally if that’s the case,” said Keating.

The Meridian Mall is not the only place you can find Santa this year. Saint Nick will arrive to the Lansing Mall on December 2nd. He’ll also be at the Jackson Mall and Westwood Mall on December 3rd.

