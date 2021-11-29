Advertisement

Residents can celebrate the holidays with reindeer, llama visits at Capital Area District Libraries

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in the Lansing area have an opportunity to make unique holiday memories by enjoying free llama and reindeer events at several branches of Capital Area District Libraries, between Dec. 2 - 15. All the events will take place outdoors, with social distancing is strongly encouraged.

Llama visits will take place at three Lansing branches, where, in addition to the visits, there will be special activities. Reindeer from Rooftop Landing Farm will be visiting nine CADL branches. Attendees will be able to pet and feed the reindeer.

LLAMA VISITS

  • CADL Foster (Lansing) 200 North Foster Thursday, Dec. 2 • 5:30–7 p.m.
  • CADL South Lansing 3500 South Cedar Street Wednesday, Dec. 8 • 5:30 –7 p.m.
  • CADL Downtown Lansing 401 S. Capitol Avenue Saturday, Dec. 11 • 1–2:30 p.m.

REINDEER VISITS

  • CADL Aurelius* 1939 South Aurelius, Mason Monday, Dec. 6 • 4–7 p.m. *Co-sponsored by CADL Mason but held at CADL Aurelius
  • CADL Williamston 3845 Vanneter Road Tuesday, Dec. 7 • 4:30– 6 p.m.
  • CADL Haslett 1590 Franklin Street Tuesday, Dec. 7 • 6:30– 8 p.m.
  • CADL Stockbridge 200 Wood Street Monday, Dec. 13 • 3:30– 5 p.m.
  • CADL Foster 200 N. Foster (Lansing) Monday, Dec. 13 • 6–7:30 p.m.
  • CADL Okemos 4321 Okemos Road Tuesday, Dec. 14 • 4–5:30 p.m.
  • CADL Downtown Lansing 401 S. Capitol Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 14 • 6:30–8 p.m.
  • CADL Webberville 115 South Main Street Wednesday, Dec. 15 • 3:30–5 p.m.
  • CADL South Lansing 3500 South Cedar Street Wednesday, Dec. 15 • 6–7:30 p.m.

