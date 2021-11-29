Advertisement

Reminder: You legally have to remove snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan

Vehicles should be cleared before driving
It is illegal in the state of Michigan to not clear all snow from your vehicle before driving.
It is illegal in the state of Michigan to not clear all snow from your vehicle before driving.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another winter, another snowfall, another ticket for failing to clear snow off your vehicle -- wait, what?

Driving on slick roads can be dangerous, but it’s worse when your car has snow on it. The snow, in addition to lowering visibility through windows and windshields, also can come off at high speeds and become a hazard to other drivers.

According to the Michigan Vehicle Code, “A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice or slush on any roadway or highway,” -- this includes allowing snow to slide off your trunk, hood or vehicle roof by failing to clear your car before driving.

Michigan is one of 11 states that prohibit driving a vehicle without clearing snow from it. This includes headlights, taillights, brake lights and all exterior lights.

Friendly reminder: You are legally required to remove all snow and ice from your vehicle before driving. All of it.

Avoid the ticket or citation by doing your due diligence and cleaning the snow, ice and slush from your vehicle. You won’t get tickets and you’ll keep the roads safe for everyone else. It’s a win-win!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police believe speed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash.
MSP: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly head-on collision
Time to go? Experts try to make peace in N. Michigan town
News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.
Firefighter, multiple others injured in crash on I-69
The final load of sugar beets is dumped in the hopper at Michigan Sugar Co.'s Croswell factory...
People upset about odor lose decision against Michigan Sugar
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

After season’s first major snowfall, some Mid-Michigan drivers are not taking the winter lightly
Mid-Michigan weather forecast: 3″ of snow possible overnight, Nov. 29, 2021, 5 p.m.
Residents can celebrate the holidays with reindeer, llama visits at Capital Area District Libraries
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Mid-Michigan health officials urge residents to remain vigilant as COVID cases rise
‘This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,’ Biden says