Reminder: You legally have to remove snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another winter, another snowfall, another ticket for failing to clear snow off your vehicle -- wait, what?

Driving on slick roads can be dangerous, but it’s worse when your car has snow on it. The snow, in addition to lowering visibility through windows and windshields, also can come off at high speeds and become a hazard to other drivers.

According to the Michigan Vehicle Code, “A person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice or slush on any roadway or highway,” -- this includes allowing snow to slide off your trunk, hood or vehicle roof by failing to clear your car before driving.

Michigan is one of 11 states that prohibit driving a vehicle without clearing snow from it. This includes headlights, taillights, brake lights and all exterior lights.

Friendly reminder: You are legally required to remove all snow and ice from your vehicle before driving. All of it.

Avoid the ticket or citation by doing your due diligence and cleaning the snow, ice and slush from your vehicle. You won’t get tickets and you’ll keep the roads safe for everyone else. It’s a win-win!

