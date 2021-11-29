Police: Hillsdale man breaks into home, assaults homeowner, then exposes himself

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale man is behind bars after breaking into a Concord Township home.

Michigan State Police say while on patrol, they received a report of domestic assault and home invasion.

Further investigation revealed the suspect, a 27-year-old Hillsdale man, broke into the home and assaulted a victim. Police say while the victim tried to call the police, the suspect tried to interfere with the 911 call, and had indecently exposed himself to the victim.

Police arrested the man and he now resides in the Jackson County jail.

MSP did not reveal the identities of the suspect or the victim involved in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

