Advertisement

Northern Trail Dog Park closing for season

The park will be closed until April 2022.
East Lansing's Northern Trail Dog Park is closing for the season.
East Lansing's Northern Trail Dog Park is closing for the season.(KEYC News Now)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s time to pack up the toys and dog bones because a local dog park is closing for the winter.

The Northern Trail Dog Park is shutting its gates for the holidays.

The park, located on Abbott Road in East Lansing, is scheduled to close Monday until April 4. Park officials say the purpose of the closure is to prevent considerable wear and tear to park grounds.

The City of East Lansing has completed extensive work to improve drainage and restore grass at the park.

Other park facilities that close over the winter months include:

  • the East Lansing Soccer Complex at 3700 Coleman Rd
  • the East Lansing Softball Complex and East Lansing Family Aquatic Center at 6400 Abbot Rd
  • and all bathrooms in city parks.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police believe speed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash.
MSP: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly head-on collision
Time to go? Experts try to make peace in N. Michigan town
News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.
Firefighter, multiple others injured in crash on I-69
The final load of sugar beets is dumped in the hopper at Michigan Sugar Co.'s Croswell factory...
People upset about odor lose decision against Michigan Sugar
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 11/29/21
Tips for saving energy this winter season.
Energy costs expected to rise 30% this winter; here’s how you can save energy
Michigan State Police believe speed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash.
MSP: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly head-on collision
Panthers Battle For State Title
Panthers Battle For State Title