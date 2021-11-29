Northern Trail Dog Park closing for season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s time to pack up the toys and dog bones because a local dog park is closing for the winter.

The Northern Trail Dog Park is shutting its gates for the holidays.

The park, located on Abbott Road in East Lansing, is scheduled to close Monday until April 4. Park officials say the purpose of the closure is to prevent considerable wear and tear to park grounds.

The City of East Lansing has completed extensive work to improve drainage and restore grass at the park.

Other park facilities that close over the winter months include:

the East Lansing Soccer Complex at 3700 Coleman Rd

the East Lansing Softball Complex and East Lansing Family Aquatic Center at 6400 Abbot Rd

and all bathrooms in city parks.

