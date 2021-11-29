Advertisement

News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: Pewamo-Westphalia’s 35-yard touchdown

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week! For this one, we go back to Saturday’s Division 7 State Championship Game between Pewamo-Westphalia and Lawton.

In the fourth quarter, the Pirates got a timely 35-yard touchdown run from running back Dak Ewalt.

The extra point made the final score 14-10 and Pewamo-Westphalia finished the season undefeated, 14-0.

