MSU First Pitch Dinner Details Set

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball will hold its 16th annual First Pitch Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing.

Tickets are on sale now for the event which begins at 6pm with a silent auction and player autographs. Dinner and the formal program follow at 7pm.

The speaker is Detroit Tigers radio play-by-play announcer Dan Dickerson. Honorees are brothers Bruce and Dean Look, both former MSU baseball players, who are being honored as co-alumni of the year.

