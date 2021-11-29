Mid-Michigan weather forecast: 3″ of snow possible overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Lansing and Jackson areas from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Even though it is the more wet and dense kind, snowfall is still expected to cause some slippery travel later this evening.

Towards the end of the evening commute, our next round of snow will start to pick up in intensity. The snow will continue through the late evening hours and should come to an end by 2 or 3 a.m. Most areas in Mid-Michigan will see a 1-2′' snowfall from this clipper system, with isolated pockets of up to 3″ possible.

If you are going to be on the roads later in the evening and overnight, plan for slippery travel conditions on any untreated roadways.

Tuesday forecast

Tuesday we see the return of partly cloudy skies early, but clouds begin to thicken up again in the afternoon. Still, it should be a dry end to the month of November with a high near 40 degrees--all before temperatures warm back up a little heading into the final month of 2021.

Wednesday forecast

December arrives on Wednesday with a few late-day light rain showers and highs into the 40s, so both of these things will continue to melt our leftover snowpack. If all the snow isn’t gone by Wednesday evening, it should be gone by Thursday as we’ll have the most sunshine of the week and highs in the middle to upper 40s.

As the snow melts off over the coming days, be mindful of lower visibilities as areas of fog may form while the snow evaporates, particularly in wooded areas where the wind is more blocked out. Also -- Even though the snow is melting now, there’s a chance some could be back by the end of December’s first weekend, as another bout with snow showers is in the forecast.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR November 29th, 2021

Average High: 41º Average Low 28º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1864 and 1998

Lansing Record Low: 0° 1867

Jackson Record High: 65º 1998

Jackson Record Low: 2º 1958

