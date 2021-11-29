Mid-Michigan health officials urge residents to remain vigilant as COVID cases rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been identified in Canada. Health experts are worried it will soon show up in Michigan.

Dr. Ted Glynn, Vice President of Medical Education Sparrow Health System, said, “I think it’s fair to say we will likely see this variant in this country.”

The Omicron variant has been identified in 15 countries so far.

President Joe Biden said, “This variant is a cause for concern not a cause for panic.”

But health officials said people need to stay vigilant as they travel for the upcoming holiday season.

“The best guidance is to do what we’ve been doing. Vaccination, masking indoors, social distancing,” Dr. Glynn said. “I don’t see any other change to our approach to that as we have been doing recently.”

While the Omicron variant has yet to be identified in the United States, parents are concerned this could impact schools. Nickolas Barnard’s daughter goes to Bath Elementary School. He said virtual learning was challenging and hopes the threat of the omicron variant doesn’t force schools back into it.

“Having more practice, and material, and having one-on-one reading instruction is something she needs to be successful or, at least, improve in those areas and she wouldn’t get that at home,” Barnard said.

Dr. Glynn said we will likely see more data on the Omicron variant within the next two to three weeks when more research comes out.

