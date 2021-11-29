Advertisement

Mid-Michigan health officials urge residents to remain vigilant as COVID cases rise

‘This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,’ Pres. Biden says
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been identified in Canada. Health experts are worried it will soon show up in Michigan.

Nov. 29, 2021: Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 25,329 new cases, 137 deaths over past five days

Dr. Ted Glynn, Vice President of Medical Education Sparrow Health System, said, “I think it’s fair to say we will likely see this variant in this country.”

Related: Sparrow Hospital is stopping all elective surgeries due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The Omicron variant has been identified in 15 countries so far.

President Joe Biden said, “This variant is a cause for concern not a cause for panic.”

But health officials said people need to stay vigilant as they travel for the upcoming holiday season.

“The best guidance is to do what we’ve been doing. Vaccination, masking indoors, social distancing,” Dr. Glynn said. “I don’t see any other change to our approach to that as we have been doing recently.”

While the Omicron variant has yet to be identified in the United States, parents are concerned this could impact schools. Nickolas Barnard’s daughter goes to Bath Elementary School. He said virtual learning was challenging and hopes the threat of the omicron variant doesn’t force schools back into it.

“Having more practice, and material, and having one-on-one reading instruction is something she needs to be successful or, at least, improve in those areas and she wouldn’t get that at home,” Barnard said.

Dr. Glynn said we will likely see more data on the Omicron variant within the next two to three weeks when more research comes out.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police believe speed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash.
MSP: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly head-on collision
Time to go? Experts try to make peace in N. Michigan town
News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.
Firefighter, multiple others injured in crash on I-69
The final load of sugar beets is dumped in the hopper at Michigan Sugar Co.'s Croswell factory...
People upset about odor lose decision against Michigan Sugar
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

After season’s first major snowfall, some Mid-Michigan drivers are not taking the winter lightly
Mid-Michigan weather forecast: 3″ of snow possible overnight, Nov. 29, 2021, 5 p.m.
Residents can celebrate the holidays with reindeer, llama visits at Capital Area District Libraries
‘This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,’ Biden says