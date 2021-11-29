Learn more about EXIT Realty Advantage and The Faces of Ingham County

Advertisement

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at EXIT Realty Advantage in Mason to learn more about their business. Plus, we got the chance to learn more about what it takes to become a real estate professional.

We also got the chance to chat with Val Orlando, an insurance agent with Allstate Insurance who gave us some tips on how to make sure your home is properly insured.

Plus, we learned more about ‘The Faces of Ingham County’ campaign and we even got to meet a nominee, Sarah Russell, the executive director of the Mason Chamber of Commerce, who told us more about some of the successful events in their community.

