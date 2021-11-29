Advertisement

Lansing Police Department asking for help finding suspects in illegal dumping

LPD looking for suspects in illegal dumping
LPD looking for suspects in illegal dumping(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has asked for help from the public in finding two people suspected of illegal dumping.

Monday, police posted pictures of two people and a truck on their department social media accounts. Police believe the people and vehicle in the pictures are responsible for illegal dumping that took place in North Cemetery on East Miller Road.

Anyone who believes they have information about the vehicle or people in the pictures is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police believe speed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash.
MSP: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly head-on collision
Time to go? Experts try to make peace in N. Michigan town
News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.
Firefighter, multiple others injured in crash on I-69
The final load of sugar beets is dumped in the hopper at Michigan Sugar Co.'s Croswell factory...
People upset about odor lose decision against Michigan Sugar
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, is congratulated by basketball head coach...
Harbaugh speaks following historic win, ticket punched to Big Ten Championship
Natural Gas Prices Causing Energy Costs To Rise
Natural Gas Prices Causing Energy Costs To Rise
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Police: Hillsdale man breaks into home, assaults victim, then exposes himself
WILX First Alert Weather Midday Webcast 11/29/21