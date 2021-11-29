Lansing Police Department asking for help finding suspects in illegal dumping

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has asked for help from the public in finding two people suspected of illegal dumping.

Monday, police posted pictures of two people and a truck on their department social media accounts. Police believe the people and vehicle in the pictures are responsible for illegal dumping that took place in North Cemetery on East Miller Road.

Anyone who believes they have information about the vehicle or people in the pictures is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

