Jackson County sheriff seeks missing woman last seen Nov. 24
Investigation is ongoing.
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for Shelly Worley, a woman last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24.
According to authorities, she missing from a residence in Spring Arbor Township.
Anyone who has seen Shelly Worley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7931.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.
