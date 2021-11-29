Jackson County sheriff seeks missing woman last seen Nov. 24

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for Shelly Worley, a woman last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24.

According to authorities, she missing from a residence in Spring Arbor Township.

Anyone who has seen Shelly Worley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7931.

