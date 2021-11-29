Advertisement

Jackson County Animal Shelter seeking help identifying woman who allegedly stole an animal

Photos provided by the shelter show a woman hiding an animal in her jacket then leaving the...
Photos provided by the shelter show a woman hiding an animal in her jacket then leaving the building.(Jackson County Animal Shelter)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAKCSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter is looking for answers after a woman was caught on camera allegedly stealing an animal.

Photos provided by the shelter show a woman taking an animal, putting it in her jacket, and exiting the shelter with the animal.

She is then shown driving away from the building in a seemingly bed-less truck with a red cab. The shelter did not say what kind of animal was taken by the woman.

If you have any information on the woman or the incident, you can contact the Jackson County Animal Shelter through Facebook or by email at animalshelter@mijackson.org. Your tip will be anonymous according to the shelter.

A woman is shown taking an animal from the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
A woman is shown taking an animal from the Jackson County Animal Shelter.(Jackson County Animal Shelter)
A woman is shown taking an animal from the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
A woman is shown taking an animal from the Jackson County Animal Shelter.(Jackson County Animal Shelter)
The Jackson County Animal Shelter says the woman who stole the animal drove away in this truck.
The Jackson County Animal Shelter says the woman who stole the animal drove away in this truck.(Jackson County Animal Shelter)

