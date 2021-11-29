Advertisement

Is Robbie Ray Headed to Mariners?

From left, umpire Chris Conroy confers with Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly and...
From left, umpire Chris Conroy confers with Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly and starting pitcher Robbie Ray as he waits to be pulled from the mound before the start of the bottom of the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Denver. Relief pitcher Matt Andriese took over on the mound for Ray.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Tim Staudt
Nov. 29, 2021
SEATTLE (AP) - A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a contract with AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because Ray still must undergo a physical and the deal has not been signed. Ray is coming off the best season of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts.

