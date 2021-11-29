Harbaugh speaks following historic win, ticket punched to Big Ten Championship

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with the media following the Wolverines’ historic win over Ohio State on Saturday. Michigan now faces Iowa for the Big Ten Championship.

Michigan will be bidding for its conference-leading 43rd league title when it plays Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday (Dec. 4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on FOX.

The Hawkeyes were ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation after securing six straight wins to begin their season, with three of them being victories over ranked opponents.

Iowa was sitting at No. 2 and 6-0 following a win over then-No. 4 Penn State on Oct. 9. The following week, they lost by 17 to Purdue, then by 20 at Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes faced Nebraska for their season finale being shorthanded after the flu rampaged through their locker room last week.

While Michigan has split playing time between junior Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy, Iowa has also utilized multiple players at quarterback. The Hawkeyes have used Alex Padilla, a sophomore, during the first half of the season and junior Spencer Petras for the second.

Neither threw an interception.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, who is 162-104 in his 21 seasons with the Hawkeyes, has not made a decision on which quarterback will start on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Michigan’s historic win over Ohio State

Saturday afternoon, running back Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards, tying a school record with five touchdowns as the No. 6-ranked University of Michigan football team ran a dominant ground game to triumph over No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 at Michigan Stadium. The victory gave the Wolverines (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) a share of the Big Ten Conference East Division title and their first berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The win set the all-time series with Ohio State to 59-52-6 in Michigan’s favor.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson’s personal-best three sacks in the game lifted him to a total of 13 this year, breaking the single-season school record by one, shared by David Bowens (1996) and LaMarr Woodley (2006).

Defensive backs Brad Hawkins and Rod Moore led the Wolverines in tackles at nine each.

Junior quarterback Cade McNamara was 13 of 19 passing for 159 yards having to throw the ball three just times in the second half as the Wolverines powered for touchdowns on all four of their drives after halftime.

