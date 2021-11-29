Free winter fun at new outdoor ice rinks

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Parks & Recreation department is excited to offer another outdoor recreational opportunity for families and people of all ages. The new 40′ x 92′ artificial ice rink located at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos) is now open and available for public use. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, November 19 at 12:00 pm.

“Traditional ice rinks are difficult to maintain throughout the winter months, due to unpredictable temperatures,” stated LuAnn Maisner, Director of Parks and Recreation. “This artificial ice rink will provide a consistent opportunity for outdoor fun this winter! The surface is slower than real ice, but overall provides a similar experience.”

The rink will be open seven days a week from dawn until 9:00 pm daily. The rink is available for free open public skating only. Due to safety concerns, hockey is not permitted. Some skates are currently available on-site to borrow for free, while enjoying the rink, thanks to generous donations from Delta Dental, Suburban Ice Arena and community members.

Artificial Ice Rink Rules:

Only skates made for figure skating or hockey are allowed on the rink.

Hockey pucks and sticks are not permitted in the skating area.

Street shoes, food items, drinks or pets are not permitted in the skating area.

Meridian Township is not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items.

Skate at your own risk.

Please be courteous and skate safely.

Skate Usage Rules:

Skates must be tied together and returned to the lending cabinet after use.

Do not walk on the concrete with skates on.

The Parks & Recreation Department is accepting skate donations for use by the general public. Skates may be dropped off at the Parks & Recreation Office (2100 Gaylord Smith Court, Haslett) and will be kept in a lending box for use at the rink.

This $60,000 project was funded through the Meridian Township Park Millage, approved by voters in 2014.

For more information, call 517.853.4640 or email parksandrecreation@meridian.mi.us.

There is another synthetic ice rink in downtown Lansing.

It’s 3,300+ square foot rink.

The rink was opened originally in 2020 as a partnership with the Capital Region Community Foundation and local businesses.

“I am thrilled to once again announce that we will have outdoor skating available in Lansing this winter season,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I encourage residents and visitors alike to visit downtown Lansing this holiday season for skating, shopping and eating local.”

Visitors will not only get some time on the ice but will be able to see the state holiday tree and listen to holiday tunes.

Those interested in skating must have their own skates and follow all rink rules.

The rink will be open daily until 10:00 p.m.

