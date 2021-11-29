Advertisement

Four Big Ten Teams in A-P Hoops Poll

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four Big Ten men’s basketball teams are ranked in the toop 25 poll released Monday. Purdue is ranked number two behind top ranked Duke. Both teams are unbeaten at 6-0. Michigan State has moved into the rankings for the first time this season at number 22 with a 6-2 season record and hosting Louisville Wednesday. Wisconsin is ranked #23 and Michigan has fallen to 24th.

