Advertisement

Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police believe speed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash.
MSP: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly head-on collision
Time to go? Experts try to make peace in N. Michigan town
News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.
Firefighter, multiple others injured in crash on I-69
The final load of sugar beets is dumped in the hopper at Michigan Sugar Co.'s Croswell factory...
People upset about odor lose decision against Michigan Sugar
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video

Latest News

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
A website that was launched as a joke has garnered serious interest.
Fake hitman rental website generates genuine interest
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
Biden gives update on omicron variant
Less than two weeks after the new coronavirus variant was first detected in South Africa,...
Omicron watch leads to renewed vaccination push