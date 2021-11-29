Energy costs expected to rise 30% this winter; here’s how you can save energy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As those winter temperatures drop, energy bills tend to rise. This year that price tag is predicted to be 30% higher. This is because the cost of natural gas has gone up this year. East Lansing resident, Shane Olney, says they are preparing for the higher cost of natural gas. But with an older home, this isn’t a hardship he is unfamiliar with.

“In the wintertime with 8 grandkids trying to keep them warm it goes up quite a bit. I have an older house and the windows aren’t the greatest. I’m going to buy the plastic that you put inside and heat shrink them and try to keep as much heat in as I can,” said Olney.

While the winter weather has already begun, over at Vets Ace Hardware they say it’s not too late to bring those energy costs down.

“The sooner you get it taken care of the sooner you can appreciate those savings. It would be great if you did it before the snow and cold but it is not too late and you can start making savings each day,” said Shane Perdue with Vets Ace Hardware.

The increase in natural gas and crude oil is driving up energy costs, all an effect of the Covid-19 pandemic. But there are ways to keep the cost down like lowering your thermostat and insulating your windows.

“For your older homes like many in Lansing simply putting the plastic insulation on the window or filling in gaps with a stuffing insulation that’s going to make a big difference because you’re going to eliminate that draft,” said Perdue.

Consumers Energy recommends setting your thermostat to 68 degrees when you’re home and 65 when you’re away for a short time. Make sure your home is insulated. Consumers Energy says more than 50% of the energy used for winter heating leaves homes through uninsulated walls, floors, ceilings, and attics. Close your fireplace when it isn’t being used and refrain from taking baths in the winter. You will use less hot water if you take a shower.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.