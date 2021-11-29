Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 25,329 new cases, 137 deaths over past five days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases after the state health department reported another 25,329 cases and 137 deaths, averaging just over 5,000 cases per day over the past five days.

State totals now sit at 1,301,593 cases and 23,732 deaths since the pandemic began.

While this may seem lower than last week’s average of over 8,000 cases per day, the numbers could be lower due to state testing being much lower than normal due to the holiday period. In fact, state testing dropped from 39,000 to 25,000 in just one day from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26. Testing averaged just under 35,000 per day during the holiday period.

To add, the state positivity rate jumped from 15% at the end of October to 20% on Monday, Nov. 29, according to the state health department, and has steadily climbed since the end of June.

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure of the surge. Monday, Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed cases reached a new pandemic high with 4,181. The previous high was 4,158 seven months ago during the state’s third wave.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not report any new school outbreaks. That list will be updated Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Ingham County reports 31,879 cases and 486 deaths.

Jackson County reports 22,969 cases and 354 deaths.

Clinton County reports 8,675 cases and 123 deaths.

Eaton County reports 13,723 cases and 264 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 9,155 cases and 140 deaths.

Hillsdale County reports 6,649 cases and 141 deaths.

Ionia County reports 10,460 cases and 110 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.