Browns’ Conklin suffers season-ending knee injury vs Ravens

Conklin ruptured his patellar tendon while pass blocking in the first quarter against the Ravens
(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will undergo surgery after suffering a season-ending knee injury Sunday night at Baltimore.

His loss is a crushing blow to a Cleveland offense struggling to score.

Conklin ruptured his patellar tendon while pass blocking in the first quarter against the Ravens, who held the Browns to a season-low 40 yards rushing.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he was “sick” over Conklin’s injury.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Conklin was only activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing three games with a dislocated elbow.

