Braves’ Ozuna Suspended

FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna received a retroactive 20-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Ozuna was arrested May 29 on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. He was placed on administrative leave under the domestic violence policy. The suspension is retroactive to Sept. 10 and covers the final 24 days of the regular season, costing him approximately $1.55 million of his $12 million salary. Ozuna did not play after May 25.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

