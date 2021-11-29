Big Box, local stores ready for Cyber Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have pulled out all the stops to entice you to click on their deals Monday for “Cyber Monday.”

Monday morning, shoppers may be heading to those big sites, but local businesses should also be part of your plans - whether it’s online or in person. After this year brought challenges to local businesses with the pandemic and supply chain issues, your support is more important than ever.

With smaller businesses getting lost in the mix, it’s important to check with them first before heading to a larger chain store.

It’s always good to spread the word to friends and family about places in your community you may find, including sharing your purchases or new, favorite spots on social media.

It is also important to be understanding as big retailers like Amazon have more resources than small businesses. This means you may have to pay for your shipping from local stores, and possibly wait longer for the items to arrive.

Retail stores are the first thing people usually think of when they think Cyber Monday, but local restaurants throughout mid-Michigan are also looking for your support this holiday season. Both shops and restaurants are offering deals on gift cards this weekend as well if you can’t make it out to support them in person.

