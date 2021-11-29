After season’s first major snowfall, some Mid-Michigan drivers are not taking the winter lightly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow is already causing problems for Mid-Michigan drivers.

Saturday night authorities responded to dozens of car crashes and slide offs due to the wintry mix. Lansing saw about two inches of snow while other cities like Jackson saw closer to three inches, and drivers are already gearing up for the next snowfall, which is reported to happen Monday night. After the area’s first snowfall, local drivers are making sure they’re prepared to take on the next.

As the winter season make its way to Michigan, you may want to get your car ready before it’s too late. One local driver said he wasn’t ready for the snow to come this early.

“Yeah, I wasn’t ready and I was watching the weather and saw these storms coming in and I’m just not prepared for the winter,” said Lansing resident Ron Arnott.

Those car crashes kept towing companies like Fleet busy.

“We had about 60% higher than our normal Saturday afternoon,” said Fleet manager David Neumann.

When it comes to driving in the snow, the slower the better. Neumann says he gets a lot of calls because the drivers aren’t staying vigilant on the roads when it snows.

“People don’t drive for the conditions, they don’t slow down for the slippery roads, or they don’t pay attention. They also are distracted a lot of the times and don’t realize the shoulder can suck you in very easily,” said Neumann.

It’s not too late to prepare for the next storm headed towards Mid-Michigan. One of the best ways to prepare your car for the season ahead is to invest in good tires.

“You’re gonna want to check your tires, make sure you’ve got good tread on them. You don’t want to have flat tires that don’t have any tread on them, you’re not going to be able to stay on the road. Check all the fluids in your vehicle. Make sure you’re not going to run out of oil or out of gas because stranded in the ditch with no gas is a very cold and not fun situation,” said Neumann.

Neumann also suggests having a blanket and a flashlight in your car in case you get stuck on the side of the road.

