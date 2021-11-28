Advertisement

MSP: Speed believed to be a factor in deadly head-on collision

Michigan State Police believe speed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash.(Michigan State Police)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - An Alma man is dead and a Kingsley man is injured following a crash in Paradise Township.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were called for a head-on crash on S. Garfield Rd near E. Blair Town Hall Rd, in Paradise Township, Saturday, Nov. 27 around 1:10 p.m.

Police say a Chevrolet Equinox driven by 50-year-old Todd Schuster from Alma was driving northbound on S. Garfield Rd when he lost control and slid into oncoming traffic, hitting a southbound vehicle head-on. The southbound vehicle was driven by 71-year-old Terry Pendock from Kingsley.

According to authorities, Schuster was taken to Munson Hospital in Traverse City where he later died. The 71-year-old Pendock suffered a fractured right hand and was treated at Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

The crash remains under investigation and police believe speed is a factor in the accident.

