Michigan beats Ohio State 42-27, ends 8-game skid in rivalry

Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight in the storied series
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, is congratulated by basketball head coach Juwan Howard, right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, helping No. 6 Michigan finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 to give Jim Harbaugh his first win as a coach against the rivals.

The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand. They now have a chance to win a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004 and a national championship for the first time since 1997.

Ohio State had won a school-record eight straight in the storied series.

