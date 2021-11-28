DeWitt Football fans back their team as the Panthers battle for a State Championship

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers got a roaring sendoff as the football team headed to Ford Field in Detroit for the State Championship to play against Detroit’s Martin Luther King Jr. Crusaders.

Last year the boys won and they are hoping to come home with another “W” for the second year in a row.

“We’re all nervous, excited, we’ve been there before! We get nervous every game every time the boys play, but they pull it off every time,” said DeWitt Parent, Carrie Hall.

Family and friends tell News 10 there is nothing like that small-town pride.

“We are very proud to be panthers, we’re DeWitt made,” said Hall.

Parents say these players have been playing together since they were 4-years-old and they show every bit of that on the field.

“I think that’s what makes them such a great team and they move so well. They are like a well-oiled machine, these boys because everybody knows what the other one is capable of. They’re not from different towns they know their personalities they know everything about each other,” said Hall.

They say the team has been practicing non-stop.

“It’s the way they’ve always practiced, every day leave no doubt they do it for each other. Always have each other’s backs no matter what,” said DeWitt parents, Pam Mcintosh and Dana Malesky.

DeWitt families say they are dedicating today’s game to coach Marcus Fray. He was a beloved football coach and teacher at DeWitt.

“We’re Fray Strong. We’re doing it for coach Fray. He was a wonderful role model. We miss him and he’s watching down upon us today,” said parents.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.