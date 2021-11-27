Spartans clash with Penn State in regular season finale: Live updates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The #12 Michigan State Spartans welcome Penn State into Spartan Stadium to wrap up the regular season.

With a win, the Spartans would solidify a 10-win season and have a chance at a News Year’s 6 Bowl.

The game comes the same week both coaches agree to a 10-year extension with both of their programs.

Live Updates Below:

11:22 1Q, 7-0 Michigan State: Kenneth Walker scores his 18th touchdown of the season. Spartans march 76 yards over eight plays.

6:09 1Q, 14-0 Michigan State: Tre Mosley hauls in a pass from Payton Thorne for the score.

3:37 1Q, 14-7 Michigan State: Penn State’s Jahan Dotson reels in a 27-yard pass from Sean Clifford and it’s 14-7 Spartans.

