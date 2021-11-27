Advertisement

Spartans clash with Penn State in regular season finale: Live updates

The Spartans can hit the 10-win mark today
Michigan State players walk through the tunnel before an NCAA college football game against...
Michigan State players walk through the tunnel before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The #12 Michigan State Spartans welcome Penn State into Spartan Stadium to wrap up the regular season.

With a win, the Spartans would solidify a 10-win season and have a chance at a News Year’s 6 Bowl.

The game comes the same week both coaches agree to a 10-year extension with both of their programs.

Live Updates Below:

11:22 1Q, 7-0 Michigan State: Kenneth Walker scores his 18th touchdown of the season. Spartans march 76 yards over eight plays.

6:09 1Q, 14-0 Michigan State: Tre Mosley hauls in a pass from Payton Thorne for the score.

3:37 1Q, 14-7 Michigan State: Penn State’s Jahan Dotson reels in a 27-yard pass from Sean Clifford and it’s 14-7 Spartans.

