Southbound I-69 near Charlotte is closed due to multiple accidents, authorities say

News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.
News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Expect some delays on southbound I-69. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the southbound side of the highway is closed due to multiple accidents.

Authorities say one of their volunteer firefighters was injured attempting to check on injuries at another accident.

Firefighters advise drivers to seek an alternate route while they try to clean up the scene.

Stay with News 10 as we work to learn more.

