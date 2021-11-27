Southbound I-69 near Charlotte is closed due to multiple accidents, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Expect some delays on southbound I-69. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the southbound side of the highway is closed due to multiple accidents.

Authorities say one of their volunteer firefighters was injured attempting to check on injuries at another accident.

Firefighters advise drivers to seek an alternate route while they try to clean up the scene.

News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information. Stay with News 10 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.