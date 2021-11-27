Mid-Michigan bus driver aims to bring cheer to every ride

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ron DeLeon has driven buses for Capital Area Transportation Authority for almost 24 years, and has yet to have a bad day at work. His secret? Having a positive attitude with everyone he interacts with.

“Anytime you can inject some positivity in someone’s life, with a smile or a hello, you never know what people are dealing with on a daily basis. So those doors, they open, you know, 200-500 times a day and you don’t know what you’re getting,” DeLeon said. “I think that’s what really inspires me. Just continue to be a positive and be that positive light in a world that definitely needs the positivity.”

Desiree Kowalk just met Ron on her ride home Friday, but that small interact does not diminish the positive interaction they had.

“He’s a great guy from what I’ve heard from other people,” Kowalk said.

DeLeon said the way you look at the things that come your way is another secret to a happy life.

“Everyone goes through tough times,” DeLeon said. “But it’s how you deal with it, how you handle it and how you move forward from that.”

