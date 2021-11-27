Advertisement

At least 3 hurt, gunman wounded in bus station shooting

Further details of the shooting also were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - At least three people have been hurt after a man fired shots at a city bus station in southwestern Michigan.

The gunman also was shot and wounded by officers Saturday morning at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center in Kalamazoo, police said.

Shots were reported about 9:15 a.m. and arriving officers found multiple victims. They were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The gunman also was hospitalized. His condition was not immediately available.

Kalamazoo is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Detroit.

