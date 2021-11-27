Grants approved for 7 Michigan meat, poultry processors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Nearly $1.4 million in federal funding has been approved to help Michigan’s meat and poultry processors recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and expand their processing capacity.

The funding for seven companies is from an Agriculture Department grant program. The grants range from $186,670 to $200,000.

Companies receiving them are Cozat Packaging in Coleman, Creswick Farms in Ravenna, Sommers Sausage Shop in Crystal Falls, Wilson’s Meats LLC in St. Johns, Bosserd Brothers Meats LLC in Marshall, Love Meats, Inc. in Rudyard, and Sarah Miles Cleveland J&S Meats in Newaygo.

The businesses can use the funding to cover costs for expanding existing facilities, modernizing processing equipment and meeting packaging, labeling and food safety requirements.

“Michigan’s food and ag sector is an economic powerhouse generating billions for the economy and supporting jobs across the state,” said Gary McDowell, director of Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Our farmers and food-based businesses have been challenged on a number of fronts throughout the pandemic and these funds provide so much needed support.”

