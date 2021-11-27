‘The Game’ is here, Ohio State vs Michigan; Follow live game score updates

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Game is here. Two top ten teams will clash in Ann Arbor, Ohio State versus Michigan. Will this be the year Jim Harbaugh finally beats OSU? Or will this be another win for the Buckeyes? Follow along for live updates.

FIRST QUARTER:

10:12 Michigan strikes first with a reverse play to A.J. Henning. Touchdown Michigan. Michigan 7, OSU 0.

3:37 OSU kicks a 31 yard field goal to get on the board. Michigan 7, OSU 3.

END OF THE FIRST: Michigan 7, OSU 3.

SECOND QUARTER:

9:12 Garret Wilson catches a pass from C.J. Stroud. Touchdown OSU. OSU 10, Michigan 7,

