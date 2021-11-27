Advertisement

‘The Game’ is here, Ohio State vs Michigan; Follow live game score updates

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up...
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches players warm up for an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. Harbaugh is 28-11 since taking over the Wolverines. That’s a clear improvement from where Michigan was, but a bit underwhelming considering the hype and expectations that accompanied Harbaugh’s arrival. Specifically, the Wolverines have struggled against their biggest rivals, going 1-5 against Ohio State and Michigan State. Michigan opens this season at Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Game is here. Two top ten teams will clash in Ann Arbor, Ohio State versus Michigan. Will this be the year Jim Harbaugh finally beats OSU? Or will this be another win for the Buckeyes? Follow along for live updates.

FIRST QUARTER:

10:12 Michigan strikes first with a reverse play to A.J. Henning. Touchdown Michigan. Michigan 7, OSU 0.

3:37 OSU kicks a 31 yard field goal to get on the board. Michigan 7, OSU 3.

END OF THE FIRST: Michigan 7, OSU 3.

SECOND QUARTER:

9:12 Garret Wilson catches a pass from C.J. Stroud. Touchdown OSU. OSU 10, Michigan 7,

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The disease is common in areas throughout Michigan homes, including showerheads, hot tubs,...
Michigan health departments warn of Legionnaires’ disease risk, urge precaution
Update: Ingham County Sheriff says missing woman and her son are safe
A truck stolen from Ionia County was found burning on US-131 on Nov. 26, 2021.
Driver of stolen Ionia County truck injured burning vehicle
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search
COVID-19
Federal staffing to assist Michigan hospitals to treat COVID

Latest News

Lansing Catholic wins D6 state championship
Lansing Catholic football captures second state title in three years
Lansing Catholic Football Wins D6 State Championship
Lansing Catholic Football Wins D6 State Championship
Ford Field in Downtown Detroit
Detroit Lions do what Detroit Lions do
Mel Tucker signs new contract
Mel Tucker signs new contract