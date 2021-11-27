First Alert Weather: Snow May Cause Slow Travel This Afternoon And Evening

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Mid-Michigan for the possibility of slippery travel conditions due to snow. The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. and it includes all counties except for Branch and Hillsdale counties.

This snow is expected to begin around noon as a clipper system quickly moves into Mid-Michigan. A few flurries are possible before noon but the main event will take place during the afternoon and evening. The snow will not be all that heavy but it will fall most of the day and will not wrap up until around 10 p.m. tonight.

Temperatures today will only be in the lower 30s so expect this snow to stick to the roads and for them to become slippery. For people going to the Michigan State game in East Lansing or the University of Michigan game in Ann Arbor, prepare for slick roads to and from the game and some snow during the game itself.

As for accumulations, expect to see a general 1-3 inches of snow across Mid-Michigan, with lesser totals southwest. So allow some extra time today if you will be traveling anywhere and take it slow.

More scattered snow showers are possible Sunday as another clipper system arrives but this one will be a little further north so little additional accumulation is expected. High temperatures on Sunday are in the middle 30s. Like a broken record, another clipper system will move through late Monday and this will bring some more rain/snow showers to the area with temperatures in the middle 30s.

We get a break from the active weather for Tuesday and the rest of the work week is generally quiet with a warm-up back into the 40s by midweek.

Download the News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone. Search “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.