First Alert Weather: Snow makes for messy afternoon, evening commute

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snowfall has made for a messy commute this afternoon/evening across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday for the Lansing and Jackson areas.

This snow should wrap up late this evening around 10 p.m. Patchy freezing drizzle will then be possible tonight so roads will continue to be slick heading into Sunday morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s so any moisture left on the roads could freeze as well so use caution if traveling across Mid-Michigan.

Total snowfall accumulation of 1-3 inches is still expected across all of Mid-Michigan.

On Sunday, a few more scattered snow showers are possible but it won’t be anything too significant and will only produce light accumulation, if anything at all. Highs on Sunday are in the middle 30s.

Another system will arrive Monday afternoon and that could bring some more snow showers to Mid-Michigan, possibly mixing in with a little rain. Some light accumulation will be possible then with temperatures in the middle 30s. Tuesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and highs near 40 degrees.

