Driver of stolen Ionia County truck injured burning vehicle

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen vehicle was found by Michigan State Police troopers from Grand Rapids Post Friday morning.

According to authorities, troopers responded to a burning vehicle on the southbound lanes of US-131 near 100th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle was identified as one stolen from Ionia County.

Police said the driver reportedly started a fire intentionally inside the vehicle and was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver is currently lodged at Kent County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

