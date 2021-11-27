Advertisement

Driver of stolen Ionia County truck injured burning vehicle

A truck stolen from Ionia County was found burning on US-131 on Nov. 26, 2021.
A truck stolen from Ionia County was found burning on US-131 on Nov. 26, 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stolen vehicle was found by Michigan State Police troopers from Grand Rapids Post Friday morning.

According to authorities, troopers responded to a burning vehicle on the southbound lanes of US-131 near 100th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.

The vehicle was identified as one stolen from Ionia County.

Police said the driver reportedly started a fire intentionally inside the vehicle and was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver is currently lodged at Kent County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

