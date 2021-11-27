Advertisement

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly $1.4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe fundraiser as they fought for Kevin Strickland’s release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and would need help paying for basic living expenses. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people who were exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland wouldn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered his release on Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict Strickland had since been recanted or disproven. By midday Saturday, $1.39 million had been donated to help Strickland.

Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened in 1978 when he was 18 years old.

As he walked out of prison, he said he was “thankful for God walking me through this for 43 years.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The disease is common in areas throughout Michigan homes, including showerheads, hot tubs,...
Michigan health departments warn of Legionnaires’ disease risk, urge precaution
Update: Ingham County Sheriff says missing woman and her son are safe
A truck stolen from Ionia County was found burning on US-131 on Nov. 26, 2021.
Driver of stolen Ionia County truck injured burning vehicle
MSU Police are searching the Red Cedar River for Brendan Santo.
Police consider damming Red Cedar River in Brendan Santo search
COVID-19
Federal staffing to assist Michigan hospitals to treat COVID

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Snow May Cause Slow Travel This Afternoon And Tonight
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
News 10 has a crew on the way to the scene to find out more information.
Southbound I-69 near Charlotte is closed due to multiple accidents, authorities say
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts