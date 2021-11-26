What Michiganders can expect this Black Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Retail Federation predicts retail sales to jump more than 10% this year as compared to last year.

MSU Professor of Operations and Supply Chain Management Steven Melmyk said you may want to wait until the holidays are over to score the best deals.

“They’re trying to spread out the demand, level it out so it doesn’t cause as many spikes,” Melmyk said. “It’s not as demanding on capacity because, if you think of it, for a store dealing with Black Friday, it’s fun but also problematic.”

Because of this, you’ll likely have more competition in aisles and have to search harder for the best deal this time around. Along with that, high demand and ongoing supply chain issues should cause you to expect to shell out more cash to score the perfect gift. Melmyk suggests residents compromise for the things on your holiday list.

“Be flexible on what you’re willing to buy. Think about alternatives to what people want. And in many cases look for products which are either locally made or made in the United States,” Melmyk said. “So instead of buying a pair of Nike shoes, you buy a pair of Red Wing shoes.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.