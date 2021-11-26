US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations due to COVID-19 variant

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) - The world is confronting a new coronavirus variant, and officials have named it “omicron.” A World Health Organization panel has classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

Its discovery in southern Africa sent a chill through much of the world as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings. Now, in an effort to halt the spread of the new variant, the US will ban travel from South Africa and seven other African nations by non-US citizens beginning Monday.

The move comes shortly after similar restrictions were put in place by Canada, which said it’s banning the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled through southern Africa in the last 14 days. The 27-nation European Union and some other countries quickly announced restrictions on travel from southern Africa as well, all while stepping up other precautions.

The overall risks of omicron are not yet known, but the concern stems from its apparent higher risk of retransmission. The U.N. health agency said early evidence on the new variant, until now known as B.1.1.529, has shown an increased risk of reinfection compared to other highly transmissible variants, suggesting that people who contracted and recovered from COVID-19 could be more subject to catching it again with omicron.

